Samsung W2018 flip phone announced with dual displays, f/1.5 12MP camera

Ending all the rumors and speculations, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Samsung W2018 flip phone at an event held in Xiamen, China. This clamshell-like device boasts a premium design as well as top-notch specs.

As expected, the Samsung W2018 does come with dual displays. The handset is offered in two color options such as Elegant Gold and Platinum. It features a metal and glass combination body, giving it a sleek and stylish look. Its dimensions are 132.2×63.2mm. However, when folded it measures at 15.9mm and weighs 247 grams. As of now, we have got no information on the phone's pricing.

Talking more about the Samsung W2018 flip phone, its rear panel is covered by the Gorilla Glass and it features a zinc alloy biaxial hinge. The device also has a D-pad and a numeric keypad for navigation.

When it comes to the optics part, the Samsung W2018 is very impressive. It is equipped with a 12MP rear-facing primary camera with an aperture size of f/1.5, which is a first in the smartphone industry.

Up until recently, LG V30's camera had the highest aperture size at f/1.6. However, it should be noted that the Samsung flip phone's camera will switch to f/2.4 aperture when there is sufficient light. Whereas in low-light conditions, users will be able to use the f/1.5 aperture to capture superior quality pictures.

As for software, the Samsung W2018 flip phone runs in Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system right out of the box. To keep the lights on, the device packs a rather small 2,300mAh battery unit and it features a USB Type-C port.

In addition to all these, this new flip phone from Samsung also features a fingerprint scanner at its back which is placed very close to the rear-facing camera.

One of the most highlighted thing about the Samsung W2018 is that it features a dedicated Bixby button for activating the voice assistant. While the pricing aspect is not yet known, it is expected to be quite expensive given its specs and features.

