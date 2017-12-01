Samsung files patent for a smartphone with 180-degree curved edge display

Samsung is a company that is known to experiment with a lot of new technologies. As such, the company is quite obsessed with the curved screen on smartphones. In 2013, it introduced the Galaxy Round, and the following year we welcomed the Galaxy Note Edge, which was the first Galaxy smartphone featuring a curved display.

Moreover, all the recent flagship devices from the company have the so-called Edge design, including the current year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. Now, it looks like Samsung wants to step up its game. The South Korean tech giant has filed a new patent on WIPO (World International Property Office) for a pretty unusual smartphone that has a fully curved display.

The smartphone shown in the patent is equipped with an 180-degree edge display that curves from the front all the way to the back side. The patent says that it is expected to offer a "completely new user experience," and "improved grip" as well.

Apart from the images and text explanation on how the device would work, Samsung also talks about the production method in the patent.

Of course, just because Samsung has filed a patent, it doesn't necessarily mean the smartphone would come to life. More often than not, we have seen manufacturers filing patents for a device or a certain technology, and forgetting all about it later on. So we better not get our hopes too high.

That all being said, it is quite interesting to see Samsung trying out new experiments. Also, the detailing of the patent also implies that the company has given this idea a significant amount of thought. Well, we may not see a smartphone featuring a fully curved display right away, but apparently, Samsung is quite serious about it.

So when can we expect the company to bring such kind of a smartphone to the market? To be honest, it is hard to say for sure. If we were to guess, mass production could start not before 2019.

