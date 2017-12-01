Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus users facing issues with fast charging

Last month, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus had received a software update that contained the October security patch. However, it looks like the update has done more harm than good.

Several Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ users are complaining of issues with fast charging on their units. Apparently, they started facing this issue after getting the recent software update. Some of them are even saying that the fast charging feature is completely broken due to the update. The news came to the light after users started posting about it on Twitter.

Not only Twitter, Samsung's own forums are filled with similar complaints as well. Users also mentioned that they are using the original Samsung charger and have fast charging enabled in battery settings.

Aside from fast charging issues, some people even say the update has affected the wireless charging too. However, those reports are not less in number.

Well, normal charging is still working, if that's a consolation. However, users are not too happy with the fact that their phones are now taking up to 6 hours to get fully charged.

Samsung has neither acknowledged the bug nor has it spoken a word on this matter yet. Hopefully, the South Korean tech giant will soon come up with a solution for the charging issues. In any case, the problem doesn't appear to be a huge one, so it should get fixed with a software update. We just have to see when exactly the company roll out an update to address this issue.

This is not the first time for Samsung flagships to face something like this. Especially, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners have been facing some problem or the other. To be honest, given the price point of the phones, it can get really frustrating for owners. Unfortunately, when it comes to sending out software updates on time, Samsung is not the best company out there.

Via