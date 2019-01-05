Glass will continue to be preferred body material for Smartphones this year: Report

After plastic, metal and aluminum bodies of Smartphones, glass is the new addiction. Especially in the premium category, according to a new report by research firm Techarc.

Glass will continue to be preferred body material for Smartphones in coming years as well, said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder techARC.

He said, "2019 onwards, this trend should precipitate in mid-range Smartphones as well. However, the challenge is that how Smartphone OEMs come up with a solution that no longer requires a user to use any kind of case, cover or guard and use the Smartphone without any inhibition. This otherwise, just looks like driving a premium car on the road with its body covers on."

Technical benefits apart, glass definitely adds to the premium looks of a Smartphone, and it is simply awesome to have a glass body Smartphone.

However, due to the nature of the material, it is prone to scratches, finger-print marks and extremely susceptible to damage

Last year in December, the firm said that India will sell more than 300 million mobile handsets in 2019 and this would be backed by growth in Smartphone as well as Smart-Featurephone categories.

The report also pointed out that in 2019, six of the prominent brands are expected to witness growth in their sales compared to 2018. These include Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, Nokia, Asus, and Realme.

The growth is expected as a result of their continued stronghold of the segment(s) they operate as well as rejig of products, pricing, promotion as well as place (channel) strategies that many of these worked on during 2018.