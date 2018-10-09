Over 19mn smartphones expected to be sold this festive season: techARC

According to the market research firm techARC, 19.1 million (53 percent) of the 36 million smartphones expected to be sold during the period, will be sold online and this is for the first time ever that online contribution will be more than the legacy offline sales.

The report further reveals that a total of $6.36 billion (Rs. 46,890 crores) worth of smartphones will be sold during the period. Online sales will contribute 58 percent or $3.67 billion (Rs.27,094 crore).

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Principal Analyst, techARC, on the release of the report said, "This is a great opportunity for 3rd party digital commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, which will take a maximum pie of the potential. 85 percent of the online smartphone sales will be through such platforms."

Comparing the two arch-rivals, Faisal added, "Flipkart has an edge in terms of the choice it offers in terms of models exclusively available with it."

The report further highlighted that both Amazon and Flipkart are having their Great Indian Sale Festival and Big Billion Day respectively starting this week.

"Leading smartphone brands have a number of flagship launches, either announced or in the pipeline to make the maximum of the opportunity. These are mostly available exclusively online," the report added.

Online selling of Smartphones has started picking up in the entry to mid ranges of Smartphone markets as well. Contrary to earlier trend, people are buying Smartphones of Rs 7,000 and above as well via online mode. This brings volumes to the online channels, the report pointed out.

The traditionally offline only or offline intensive brands like Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo have also diluted their channels strategy and have put up select models/range of models online for sales. Further, some recently launched brands like Poco and Realme have also added to the online action.