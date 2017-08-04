Gold OnePlus 5 coming next week; to be an Amazon India exclusive

OnePlus 5 was released in India in just two days of its global unveiling. The smartphone is available online exclusively via Amazon India.

Until now, only the Midnight Black and Space Gray variants of the device are being sold by the retailer. But a new variant will soon go on sale in the country. As per a tip by the Twitter user @KaranArjun007, it looks like Amazon India will soon sell the Gold variant of the OnePlus 5 in the country.

From the page source of the teaser of OnePlus 5 on the landing page of the online retailer, it is clear that the talk is about the OnePlus 5. We say as the specs on the page source are similar to those of the OnePlus 5. Also, there is the word 'gold' in the page source indicating that we could soon see the OnePlus 5 Gold variant launching in the country.

Notably, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is available only in the Slate Gray variant whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device is available only in the Midnight Black variant. For now, there is no idea on whether the Gold variant of the OnePlus 5 will be restricted to one of these memory configurations or both. Like the other two, the Gold OnePlus 5 will also be exclusive to Amazon India. The launch date is claimed to be August 8 and we can expect it to go on sale soon after the announcement.

If you don't remember, a couple of days back saw that OnePlus is prepping to launch a new color variant of their flagship smartphone. OnePlus took it to Twitter to tease a new color hue and it was highly speculated to be the Gold variant of the smartphone.