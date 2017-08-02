OnePlus 5 is likely to get a new paint job; Gold color expected

OnePlus 5 is the most recent flagship smartphone to have entered the Android smartphone market. The company created a record by releasing the device in just two days of its global launch and also selling it on the same day of its release in India.

At the launch of its unveiling, the OnePlus 5 was launched in two color variants - Slate Grey and Midnight Black. It looks like these two colors aren't going to be the only options. We say so as OnePlus has hinted that they will be releasing the OnePlus 5 in another color option soon via an official Weibo post. A report by The Android Soul that has spotted the post claims that the flagship smartphone will get a paint job done.

In the image posted by the company, the OnePlus 5 is seen in the already existing color variants with a new colorless frame of the smartphone. Also, there is a caption reading "Who is coming". From this post, we can come to know that the company is prepping to introduce a new color variant of their flagship smartphone.

If you don't remember, a previous TENAA listing of the OnePlus 5 tipped that the smartphone will get a Gold color option. Given that the OnePlus 3T was announced in a Gold variant, we can expect the same to happen with the OnePlus 5 as well.

To refresh on its specifications, the OnePlus 5 comes fitted with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that is paired with either 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat based on OxygenOS that has been receiving constant updates, the OnePlus 5 features a dual camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 20MP sensors and gets the power from a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

On the pricing and availability front, the OnePlus 5 is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India and is priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants.