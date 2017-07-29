OnePlus 5's next OxygenOS update will improve its battery life

While initially, OnePlus was not no consistent when it came to giving software updates to its devices, the scenario has changed now. OnePlus owners now receive software updates on a regular basis.

Not only the current flagship OnePlus 5, but older models like OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 also getting software updates pretty often. Anyway, today we will talk about an upcoming OxygenOS update for OnePlus 5. Although it yet to release, a French publication called Frandroid has come up with some interesting details about the update. According to the report, OnePlus has already worked on the next major update for OnePlus 5.

The OxygenOS update is said to carry the build number 4.6. The French website claims to have obtained the information from reliable sources that are familiar with OnePlus's update road map.

Talking about the changes that the update will bring, the update is likely to improve the phone's battery to a great extent. The update will basically make some notable changes to the kernel, which is OS part responsible for managing communications between different parts of the phone.

The OnePlus 5's battery life will be long if the phone's kernel is equipped with Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) technology. EAS is said to better take advantage of the Big-Little architecture implemented in flagship chipsets like the Snapdragon 835 that is inside the OnePlus 5.

So after EAS is enabled, the OnePlus 5's battery will last for a longer period of time. For those who are not aware, EAS is enabled in Google's Pixel and Pixel XL devices.