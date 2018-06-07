Google Android P Beta 2 released with 157 new emojis and more

Google just like every year is working on the upcoming Android version the Android P. The search giant has released the developers' preview for Android P back in March. The first Beta of developers preview 2 was released last month at the Google I/O. Now the company has released the second Beta the developers preview 3 for the Pixel smartphones, as per its promise.

The Android P Beta 2 comes with the final APIs which is the API level 28. It also includes the official SDK which allows the developers to start building the Android P features and APIs. Android P will come with Adaptive Battery which will use the machine learning to prioritize the system resources for the applications, and App Actions which will help the users to raise the visibility of their app and help in drive engagement using machine learning.

When Android P developers preview 1 was released, it comes with several features such as Indoor Positioning with Wi-Fi RTT, Display cutout or you can say notch support. It also enhanced the messaging experience, supports Multi-camera, HDR VP9, HEIF image compression and more.

As far as Android P developers preview 3, its also comes with many features. The new developers' preview comes with 157 new emoji which was introduced back in February as a part of Unicode 11.0. The emoji includes the cold face, hot face, mango, redheads, curly hair, superheroes, softball, infinity, kangaroo and more.

Who will receive this new update?

So if you are already enrolled in the beta program, then you will receive the Android P Beta 2 automatically through an over-the-air update. But if you haven't got the OTA update then you can download factory and OTA images and flash your device manually.

However, other eligible devices will receive the update soon. Google has mentioned some known issues related to accessibility services, performance, potentially diminished battery life, system UI jank, screenshot stability issues, Bluetooth playback problems, loss of NFC functionality, and the inability to factory reset.

Google also said that Beta 3 (DP4), which is a release candidate for testing will be available by the end of June. The final Beta 4 (DP5) for final testing will available in Q3 2018.

