Google App 7.12 teardown reveals interesting information about Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google has just released the latest beta edition of Google app 7.12. A teardown of the app (courtesy 9To5 Google) has revealed some of the new features of the Google Assistant. In addition, it has revealed some information on the arrival of Active Edge for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

Last month, the Pixel 2 received the FCC certification in the US. The FCC documentation showed that the smartphone would come with a new feature called Active Edge, which will allow users to carry out certain functions just by squeezing the edges of the phone. HTC's current flagship U11 also boasts the same feature. Since the Google Pixel 2 is made by HTC, it doesn't surprise us much.

However, going by recent reports, the second generation of Google Pixel XL is also expected to feature the squeezable frame.

The Google 7.12 app teardown include a line of code that reads "To change settings for the squeeze gesture, go to your phone's Active Edge settings." Well, this clearly hints that users will be able to activate the Google Assistant with the Active Edge.

Google will launch both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. Along with the phones, the company is also speculated to introduce the Google Lens. Due to this feature, users will be able to get relevant information on any object just by pointing the camera of the Pixel 2 / Pixel XL 2 to it.

The Google 7.12 app teardown further reveals that the Google Bar would allow users to customize its color and shape. That being said, it is unclear at the moment whether Google Bar is a widget or quick search bar that will be available in the notifications area.