Google expected to launch Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9: reports

Google Pixel 3 is one of the most awaited smartphones from the search giant this year. The company has managed to maintain the secrecy about the smartphone. But there are many rumors and speculation already surfaced on the web. Even there are many leaked images and concept design which has indicated that the phone will come with a top-notch, but some has denied the notch.

Now the biggest question for everyone is when Google is going to unveil the Pixel 3 to the world. If you see last year the company unveiled Pixel 2 and 2XL on October 4, so we can safely expect the launch of the new devices on the same date or somewhere close to the same date.

Now the latest reports from Bloomberg claims that the third generation of the Pixels will be unveiled at a media event in New York, which will take place on October 9. But Google spokesperson declined to comment anything on this topic, as per Bloomberg reports.

Recently some more leaks are surfacing which suggests that the device might ship with some new features such as 'Super Selfies' and an improved Visual Core chip. According to reports from 9to5Google, the next-gen Pixel Visual Core chip will supposedly be utilized for 'more than just HDR+'.

The first-gen Pixel Visual chips, on the other hand, helped to enhance the quality of HDR images on the Pixel 2 devices by sharing the image processing functionalities with the main processor which is the Snapdragon 835. This helped the Pixel 2 devices to capture some powerful shots with ease.

Earlier reports have been claimed that the Pixel 3 will come with a 6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 3100 pixels. As far as cameras are concerned, the device might feature a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The device is expected to be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (might be the latest 845 processor) clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.