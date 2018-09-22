Google Home Hub spotted in a FCC listing; October 9 launch likely

The Google Home Hub is said to be the company's take on a smart display. Now, thanks to an FCC listing, we have an idea about the upcoming device. The listing, filed by Google, describes an "interactive video streaming device." This suggests the company is working on a device with a display and wireless connectivity.

A render of the FCC label's gives us a view of the bottom of the device. This view falls in line with the images that were leaked previously. The filing also reveals that the device will have Bluetooth, but will not have cellular connectivity, which takes the potential smartphone out of the question. There's a report saying that this device can "only be set up in desktop orientation."

The Google Home Hub is also said to support video streaming, Chromecast capabilities, and the Google Assistant. The device is expected to see the light of day after several other Google-powered smart displays, such as the JBL Link View and Lenovo Smart Display.

According to previous reports, the Google Home Hub is slated for a launch on October 9 for a price of $149. The company could launch this alongside its Pixel 3 flagship smartphones.

If the rumors and leaks are to be believed, Google will be launching two new Pixel devices. The Google Pixel 3 is said to have a 5.4-inch OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As with the previous generation Pixel devices, the Google Pixel 3 also lacks a micro SD card slot and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Google Pixel 3 is expected to come equipped with a 12 MP primary camera on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. For the selfie camera, the device is likely to offer dual camera setup with dual 8 MP selfie cameras. The Pixel 3 is also expected to provide wireless charging and fast charging. In terms of storage, the Google Pixel 3 might be offer 64, 128, and 256 GB internal storage. Just like the Pixel 2 series, the Pixel 3 series might launch with a single SIM card slot.