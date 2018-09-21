Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL spotted on JD.com: Expected to cost Rs 49,999

Google will be launching the next generation of Pixel smartphones on the 9th of October, where the company is expected to launch at least two new Android smartphones with Android 9 Pie OS. As of now, there have been a numerous amount of leaks and speculations about the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL with full-length unboxing and review videos are now available on YouTube.

And now, according to the listing found on the JD.com (e-commerce website from China), the Google Pixel 3 is expected to retail for 4999 Yuan (Rs 49,999) for the base variant of the Google Pixel 3 with 64 GB internal storage.

Also, note that the Google Pixel 3 could be the first Pixel smartphones that might launch in China. So, the Chinese version of the Google Pixel 3 might not feature Google Play services.

Google Pixel 3 specifications

According to the listing, the Google Pixel 3 will have a 5.4-inch OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass with no-notch design (the Google Pixel 3 XL is speculated to offer a notch display). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the Google Pixel 3 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. As with the previous generation Pixel devices, the Google Pixel 3 also lacks a micro SD card slot and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Google Pixel 3 is speculated to have a 12 MP primary camera on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. For the selfie camera, the device is likely to offer dual camera setup with dual 8 MP selfie cameras. The Pixel 3 is also expected to provide wireless charging and fast charging. In terms of storage, the Google Pixel 3 might be offer 64, 128, and 256 GB internal storage. Just like the Pixel 2 series, the Pixel 3 series might launch with a single SIM card slot.

As one can speculate, these smartphones will be running on the latest Android OS from Google with minimal UI changes. Regarding pricing, the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will be priced similar to the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL.

Source