    Google Introduces Translate Feature For JioPhones Users: How To Use

    Google has finally launched new features for JioPhone and KaiOS phone users, including Google Lens. The new feature will allow the user to translate texts through Google Assistant. This means this feature will now help 100 million Jiophone users.

    "Today, we are extending this capability to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India," Shriya Raghunathan, Product Manager Google Assistant, said in a blog post. This means this feature is specially launched for Indian users. However, users need to follow a few steps to use this benefit.

    Here Are Some Steps

    Steps 1: To avail this feature, users need to press the button in the centre of the JioPhone.

    Step 2: The users need to press the soft key within the Assistant, and it is done; now you can access the feature.

    Furthermore, this newly launched feature is available in five languages, i.e. Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, and Hindi. The company is expected to add more languages, such as Kannada and Gujarati.

    "We've worked hard to bring more helpful features like integrated voice typing on KaiOS, voice-based language selection, and support for Indian languages to help first-time internet users overcome barriers to literacy and interact with technology and their devices more naturally," the blog read.

    For the unaware, KaiOS is the new platform that has been supported by Google Lens. This is the second time that Google has launched support for low-end devices. The latest development comes after Google and Reliance Jio announced their partnership to launch smartphones and OS.

    JioPhone And JioPhone 2: Details

    The JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of in-house storage. It has microSD card support, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 2,000 mAh battery. The JioPhone supports 22 languages and apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Apps, and YouTube. On the other hand, JioPhone 2 features the Spreadtrum processor,4GB of RAM, and 2,000 mAh battery. It also includes VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, LTE Cat4 DL: 150Mbps/UL: 50Mbps, LTE Band 2,5,40, 2G Band 900/1800, Bluetooth, FM radio, and VoLTE.

    Read More About: google
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020

