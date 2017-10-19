Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to get OS and security updates for 3 years

Google has a good reputation of sending regular software updates to its phones. And, it will make no exception for the newly launched Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Well, the search engine has just officially announced that both of its 2017 flagships will be updated for the coming 3 years. Not only OS updates, Google will send out security updates as well. Truth to be told, no other Android phone makers can match up to Google's standards in this aspect. Even the biggies including Samsung and LG fall short when it comes to rolling out regular software updates.

While the Google Support page mentions the 3 year support for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, we didn't expect the company to announcement so quietly. If you wondering about the original Pixel devices, they are confirmed to get 2 years of operating system updates and 3 years of security updates. Sounds pretty good, does not it?

Meanwhile, Google recently confirmed that the first generation Pixel devices will be offered unlimited photo backups in the original quality to Google Photos. However, this offer is not applicable to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

To be precise, for Pixel 2 and 2 XL, this feature will be available but with some limitations and the service will be valid only for photos taken before the end of 2020. Any pictures clicked after that will be backed up with the same "high-quality" option that other devices have.

In any case, as long as Google is sending out software updates on time, Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL users should be fine.

Via