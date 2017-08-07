Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 might not have flagship features

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are among the highly anticipated smartphones that are to be launched in the coming months.

While we have already seen many speculations regarding the second generation Google Pixel smartphones, the latest one that has come from Venture Beat appears to be disappointing. It suggests that the company might be in plans to skip some of the common features seen in the flagship smartphones of 2017.

We already know that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will not feature a dual-lens rear camera as these phones were expected earlier. Apart from this, the latest report adds that these smartphones will not have thin bezels. On the contrast, a recent report suggests that the Pixel XL 2 will have narrow bezels. Maybe, the Google Pixel 2 might sport a similar display as the yesteryear variant while the Pixel XL 2 will have thinner bezels.

Leaving the bezels aside, the next feature that we commonly see on the flagship devices is the absence of the 3.5mm audio jack. It looks Google will adhere to the trend in this aspect as the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are said to miss out on the same.

The report goes on tipping that the smaller Pixel 2 will be made by HTC while the Pixel XL 2 will be made by LG or HTC as speculated previously. The interesting features that we expect from these upcoming Google smartphones are the front-facing stereo speakers and squeezable edges as seen on HTC U11.