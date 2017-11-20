Google Pixel 2's buzzing noise issue will be fixed by upcoming update

When you invest in a phone priced over 50K, you naturally assume you won't face any issues like you do with a budget device. Unfortunately, in life, you don't always get what you want.

If we take the example of iPhone X, which is the most expensive smartphone available around, it has its fair share of issues. Recently, it was reported that a strange green line started appearing on the display of some iPhone X units. When it comes to its closest rivals, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, they are not without flaws as well.

Some Pixel 2 owners have been hearing a weird buzzing noise emitting from their device for weeks now. According to them, the noise starts emitting when they are speaking to someone on a call. In case you are confused, it is a different issue from the clicking noise that was reported by Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 owners.

While the clicking noise issue has already been fixed with an update, Pixel 2 users who have faced the buzzing noise, we have some good news for you. Google has not only acknowledged this problem, it is also bringing a fix for it soon.

Apparently, an upcoming software update would address the strange noise. Community manager Orrin Hancock said on Pixel Users Community, "Hey all, We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call. Thanks."

Since the statement doesn't reveal the exact timeline, we assume the update would also include the December security patch.

While the second generation of Google Pixel phones has been affected by quite a few bugs so far, it is good to see that the search engine giant is taking the necessary steps to get rid of them. Also, the company is making sure to send out regular software updates to its flagships.

