Google Pixel 2 XL receives a massive price cut in India: Now available for Rs 44,499

Google Pixel 2 XL was launched in India for Rs 73,000

    The Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL are the best Android smartphones available in India, especially if you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone with stock Android OS. And now, the Google Pixel 2 XL has received a permanent price cut in India, which makes the Google Pixel 2 XL even sweeter. Do note that the Google Pixel series of smartphones is the product of Google, which will be the first set of devices to receive the latest software update from Google.

    Google Pixel 2 XL receives a massive price cut in India

    Price cut

    The Google Pixel 2 XL with 64 internal storage was launched in India for Rs 73,000, and now the price has been dropped down to Rs 45,499, which is almost 40% price cut compared to the launch price. Do note there is no price reduction for the Google Pixel 2 XL with 128 GB internal storage.

    So, if you are looking for a high-end Android smartphone and the camera is your main priority, then the Google Pixel 2 XL is the smartphone that you should consider. Do note that the company is launching the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL in next few weeks, which is expected to come with an improved camera setup (still a single camera) compared to the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL. So, if you need the latest Android smartphone, then it makes sense to wait for the launch of the Pixel 3, as the Pixel 3 will be powered by the next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon, flagship processor.

    Google Pixel 2 XL specifications

    The Google Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution protected by the 2.5D curved tempered glass with the dual stereo speaker setup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. Just like the original Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 2 XL does not have a micro SD card and has a single nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoTLE.

    The Pixel 2 XL has a 12.2 MP primary camera with support for HDR, Panorama, and 4K video recording. Similarly, the smartphone also has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. Both cameras offer portrait mode, albeit, using a software algorithm.

    The phone has a 3520 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The device does not support wireless charging, neither it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. As of now, the Pixel 2 XL runs on Android 9 Pie, and the device will receive the next major Android update as well.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
