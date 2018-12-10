ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks: 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 12 MP camera

Google Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google's Pixel series of smartphones are known for their camera performance, which offers DSLR level photography with just a single camera, where other OEMs are struggling to offer similar performance even with dual or triple camera setup. Keeping aside the camera performance of the Pixel smartphones, they usually cost more (similar to the price of iPhones).

    Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks

     

    It looks like Google is all set to launch an affordable iteration of the Google Pixel 3 with the name Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL with a similar camera performance as of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

    Google Pixel 3 Lite renders

    Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks

    According to the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 3 Lite, the smartphone comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top and an USB type C port on the bottom. The phone has a single selfie camera on the front and a single primary camera on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

    The Google Pixel 3 Lite is expected to come with a 5.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC will power the Pixel 3 Lite with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The company might also launch a premium version of the Pixel 3 Lite with 64 GB of internal storage.

     

    The device will have a 12 MP primary camera on the back with 2915 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type-C with Android 9 Pie OS.

    Google Pixel 3 Lite XL specifications

    Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks

    The Google Pixel 3 Lite XL is likely to have a similar set of specifications as of the Pixel 3 Lite. The one major feature of the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be the processor, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage.

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL. Google might unveil the mid-tier Pixel smartphones in early 2019, and these smartphones are expected to cost less than Rs 40,000.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue