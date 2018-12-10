Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks: 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 12 MP camera

Google's Pixel series of smartphones are known for their camera performance, which offers DSLR level photography with just a single camera, where other OEMs are struggling to offer similar performance even with dual or triple camera setup. Keeping aside the camera performance of the Pixel smartphones, they usually cost more (similar to the price of iPhones).

It looks like Google is all set to launch an affordable iteration of the Google Pixel 3 with the name Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL with a similar camera performance as of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3 Lite renders

According to the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 3 Lite, the smartphone comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top and an USB type C port on the bottom. The phone has a single selfie camera on the front and a single primary camera on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The Google Pixel 3 Lite is expected to come with a 5.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC will power the Pixel 3 Lite with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The company might also launch a premium version of the Pixel 3 Lite with 64 GB of internal storage.

The device will have a 12 MP primary camera on the back with 2915 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type-C with Android 9 Pie OS.

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL specifications

The Google Pixel 3 Lite XL is likely to have a similar set of specifications as of the Pixel 3 Lite. The one major feature of the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be the processor, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL. Google might unveil the mid-tier Pixel smartphones in early 2019, and these smartphones are expected to cost less than Rs 40,000.

