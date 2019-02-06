Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite latest leak reveals model numbers

Google's upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphone line up is the next big release expected by the tech giant. The Pixel 3 Lie and Pixel 3 XL Lite have been appearing every now and the over the web via numerous leaks and rumors. Recently, both the devices were spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing some specs and the single-core and multi-core test scores. Now, both these smartphones have made it again to the rumor mill revealing the model numbers which it will carry.

While the Pixel 3 Lite smartphone is tipped to carry a model number G020B, the Pixel 3 XL Lite is said to come with a model number G020F. Google is said to design the new Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 XL Lite for the emerging markets such as India. It is further suggested that both the devices will be manufactured by Foxconn which is Taiwanese electronics manufacturer.

The Pixel 3 Lite is expected to carry a price tag below Rs 40,000 in the Indian market. The tech giant is expected to bring the smartphones soon in the Indian market; however, there is no specific information available on the launch date.

Like we mentioned earlier, both the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 XL Lite have shown up on Geekbench recently. Both the smartphones are tipped to run on a premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset which will be paired with 4GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing also shared the single-core and multi-core test scores of the device which logged at 1,640 and 4,973 points respectively.

Besides, some other leaks suggest that the Pixel 3 Lite will sport a 5.5-inch FHD+ display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. This means it is optimum for high-resolution video playback. It is also speculated that the device will run on Android Pie and will be backed by a 2,915mAh battery unit.

