Google Pixel 3 owners facing overheating and shut down issues while charging

Google has recently launched its latest flagship of this year the Pixel 3 and 3 XL globally. It's just one month and the complaints about the smartphone have started taking place on the web. There are some Pixel 3customers who are claiming that they are witnessing overheating issues on their phone while charging. The owners of the smartphone have taken help of various platforms to report this issue. There are reports posted on Reddit, Twitter, YouTube and Product Forums by Google.

Usually, smartphones tend to become little warm during charging, but in Google Pixel 3 case the heat is not normal. The smartphone is getting overheat to an extent which is causing an unexpected shutdown of the phone. The buyers have also reported that the issue is been observed on both wired and wireless charging. But the issue id more prominent on the wireless charging.

It has been reported that phone is getting heat up more while performing some action during charging. For example, if users are making a video call while charging the phone the temperature of the phone is increasing dramatically. The same thing is to happen when users are streaming a video on their Pixel 3 while charging.

Some users have also tried using some third-party chargers but they are still facing the same issue. When the temperature of the phone rises to some extent then the smartphone sends a notification saying "phone is getting warm" and if the device continues to heat up then it shuts down automatically.

As of now, the search giant Google has not addressed the issue. Some users are also demanding an exchange of the device but Google is yet to say anything about the problem. Hope the company will soon solve the issue and made some official statement, and cause of the problem.