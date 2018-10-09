Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will be available in three different colors with 1080p display

Google is all set for the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL on the 9th of October. These are the next-generation flagship grade smartphones from Google with the latest Android OS running on the top of the line specifications.

The two significant differences between the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL will be with respect to the display size and battery capacity, and the remaining features will be identical between these devices. Both smartphones will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of Onboard storage.

Google Pixel 3 leak According to the latest leak, Google Pixel 3 will come with a 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution. Google Pixel 3 will be available in three different colors, including Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink. Google Pixel 3 XL leak The Google Pixel 3 XL will come with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display with 1080p resolution. Just like the Google Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL will b available in three colors, including Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink. Conclusion In terms of screen size, the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a slightly bigger screen compared to the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL. However, the Google Pixel 2 XL came with a QHD+ display, whereas the Google Pixel 3 XL has a 1080p (FHD) display, which is a bit of a downgrade compared to the Google previous generation Pixel smartphone.

