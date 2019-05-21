Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL facing random shutdowns: Report News oi-Karan Sharma Google Pixel 3a and 3a Xl owners facing issues with their smartphones. All you need to know.

Google which is also known as the search giant launched its affordable Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphone at the starting of this month. The smartphone comes with an outstanding camera sensor similar to its elder siblings. On May 15 the smartphones went on sale in India and now it has been reported that some of the users are facing some issues with their Pixel smartphones.

Some users have posted on Reddit that they are experiencing random shutdowns for both the Google Pixel 3a and the 3a XL smartphone. Some has also reported that they need to perform a hard reboot to turn on the phone. Basically, a hard reboot requires a long hold on the power button to force the phone to start. Android Police was the one to report the issue first.

"Several people including myself have been having random shutdowns with our new Pixel 3a's. It is happening with both models, the 3a as well as the XL.

The phones just die and require a hard reset of holding the power button down for like 30 seconds before they turn back on.

I had 3 shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm. And another shutdown tonight. Today I used my phone in "Safe Mode" to eliminate any chance of a third party app causing it. Unfortunately, it did, so unless its an issue in the OS, it's hardware related," a Reddit user posted.

The user also said that he will visit T-Mobile to exchange the device and this is the second phone in one week he is exchanging. "It will be my second exchange in the last week. My first 3a XL had a bad screen issue," he added.

The same issue was also posted by another user, according to his post he was facing the issues when he was connecting the device with its Wi-Fi which leads to, "phone with wifi off seems to prevent the crashing altogether."

Another user has suggested a factory reset of the smartphone as the proper solution to the issue. The company is yet to acknowledge the issue, hope the company will soon resolve this issue with a firmware update.

However, we have tested the smartphone and havent experienced the same with our unit, but if you have recently bought the new afordable pixels and are facing any issues, let us know in comments section.

