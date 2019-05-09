Just In
Google Pixel 3a XL vs other premium smartphones
Two days back on Tuesday at an annual I/O conference organized by Google, the tech world got introduced with Google's latest model so-called, Pixel 3A XL. This premium handset gets debarred for the first time from Google's monotonous high price tag, which starts from Rs. 44,999.
With the inclusion in the market, the device seems to be a tough contender to other premium OEMs. And the users have been rolling up for the device in the bigger margin. Alternatively, you can look for a few other high-end devices which have been included in our list below.
The 3A XL is getting familiar amongst users due to its defying and yet highly attractive features. It sports a single camera of a 12.2MP(f/1.8) at the rear which has Optical, electronic image stabilization and other notable camera features- which produces some amazing shots.
It has a crisp looking FHD+ display, comes equipped with Snapdragon 670 chipset, decently sized battery that can last longer, and more. From the list, you can opt for other devices which can indeed be an excellent alternative choice.
These are Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone XS Max, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and more. Even they come with the great camera setup, battery life with fast charging support, fast working chipset, and many more features.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging