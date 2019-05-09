Google Pixel 3a XL vs other premium smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Two days back on Tuesday at an annual I/O conference organized by Google, the tech world got introduced with Google's latest model so-called, Pixel 3A XL. This premium handset gets debarred for the first time from Google's monotonous high price tag, which starts from Rs. 44,999.

With the inclusion in the market, the device seems to be a tough contender to other premium OEMs. And the users have been rolling up for the device in the bigger margin. Alternatively, you can look for a few other high-end devices which have been included in our list below.

The 3A XL is getting familiar amongst users due to its defying and yet highly attractive features. It sports a single camera of a 12.2MP(f/1.8) at the rear which has Optical, electronic image stabilization and other notable camera features- which produces some amazing shots.

It has a crisp looking FHD+ display, comes equipped with Snapdragon 670 chipset, decently sized battery that can last longer, and more. From the list, you can opt for other devices which can indeed be an excellent alternative choice.

These are Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone XS Max, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and more. Even they come with the great camera setup, battery life with fast charging support, fast working chipset, and many more features.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3400 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone XS Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Key Specs

5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery

Honor View 20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery

OPPO Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging