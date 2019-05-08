ENGLISH

    Amazon Special offers on Huawei smartphones

    By
    |

    The special sale offers given by Amazon look really outstanding for Huawei and its gadgets. You can purchase some Huawei smartphones which are available at the portal at amazing discounts and other prizewinning deals. Check out the list of devices from Huawei below.

    Amazon Special offers on Huawei smartphones

     

    Amazon comes with some great offers. These are no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer, up to Rs. 4000 extra on an exchange, Jio benefits worth up to 2.2 terabytes of data and cashback of Rs. 2200, Jio benefits worth Rs.10,000 and double data offer on 5 recharges, 10% instant discount with YES bank Credit Card EMI, extra better amount off on exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

    The platform also offers a 100% purchase protection plan on these devices. You can buy Huawei P30 Pro with an excellent offer to get Huawei Watch GT at just Rs 2000 only.

    10% off on Huawei P30 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery

    9% off on Huawei P30 Lite
     

    9% off on Huawei P30 Lite

    Key Specs

    19% off on Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge

    26% off on Huawei Y9 2019

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Huawei Nova 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 24MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2-megapixel camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    13% off on Huawei Nova 3i

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

