Flipkart and Amazon Summer Sale offers: Grab 6GB RAM smartphones at the lowest pricing ever

The two giant E-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart are giving no reason for the users to feel dissatisfied. Such a tumultuous affection of the users is entirely due to the Summer sale, which the two portals have been effectively carrying out. The sale looks excellent for whatever product you would like to look for.

Being specific, the sale looks iconic for a few budget-friendly devices which some consumers are strongly attracted towards. The prominent reason to feel attracted is due to their inbuilt 6GB RAM configuration. For rest other details related to features and other deals, you need to take a look at a list of some best handsets at the bottom.

The two portals offer no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer. Some other important deals by Amazon include- 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with SBI Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs, up to Rs. 2,400 cash back(on Swiggy, BookMyShow, Netmeds, Yatra) and on recharges & bill payments, flat cashback of Rs.50 while paying online for the devices, extra better amount off on exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

While Flipkart offers 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues, free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts, back covers at just Rs. 99, and many more.

16% off on Xiaomi Poco F1 Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery 31% off on OPPO F9 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge 16% off on Vivo V9 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 17% off on Vivo V11 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging 26% off on Realme 2 Pro 128GB Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery 26% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery 14% off on Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery 3% off on Motorola Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging 16% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 29% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 56% off on Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM Buy This offer on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging