TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Sole Agenda Of Eliminating Right Wing How PFI Became India’s Most Radical Outfit
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR — Highlights
- Hyundai Venue Registers 2000 Bookings On Day One
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Might Happen In The Coming Weeks
- 3 Tips To Get The Lowest Interest Rate On Personal Loans
- Setters Movie Review
- People Can Get Instant 6 Pack Abs!
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
Amazon Summer Sale on Nokia smartphones: Get attractive offers and discounts
The Summer sale is currently running over Amazon's shopping platform. Under this sale, you can purchase devices, gadgets and other wares at amazing discounts and other exciting offers. Those who are keen on having Nokia phones can follow our list. The enlisted devices from Nokia are the ones which will leave you satisfied with the features they are coming with.
Offers provided by Amazon, until the sale gets over include- no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer, 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with SBI Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs, get up to Rs. 2,400 cash back(on Swiggy, BookMyShow, Netmeds, Yatra) and on recharges & bill payments, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. The platform also offers a 100% purchase protection plan on these devices. You can find detailed offers, after following the devices individually.
17% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
15% off on Nokia 5.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
6% off on Nokia 8.1
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
23% off on Nokia 7.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh battery with fast charging
50% off on Nokia 3.1
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2990mAh Battery
23% off on Nokia 7.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
10 % off on Nokia 8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera
- 13MP Front Facing Camera
- Quick Charge 3.0
- Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio
- 3090 MAh Battery
22% off on Nokia 3.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 13MP+5MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera
- 15.24 centimeters (6-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with 1.5GHz Mediatek MT6762 octa core processor
- 3500mAH lithium-ion battery