Amazon Summer Sale on Nokia smartphones: Get attractive offers and discounts Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Summer sale is currently running over Amazon's shopping platform. Under this sale, you can purchase devices, gadgets and other wares at amazing discounts and other exciting offers. Those who are keen on having Nokia phones can follow our list. The enlisted devices from Nokia are the ones which will leave you satisfied with the features they are coming with.

Offers provided by Amazon, until the sale gets over include- no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer, 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with SBI Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs, get up to Rs. 2,400 cash back(on Swiggy, BookMyShow, Netmeds, Yatra) and on recharges & bill payments, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. The platform also offers a 100% purchase protection plan on these devices. You can find detailed offers, after following the devices individually.

17% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 15% off on Nokia 5.1 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 6% off on Nokia 8.1 Best Price of Nokia 8.1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 23% off on Nokia 7.1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging 50% off on Nokia 3.1 Best Price of Nokia 3.1

Key Specs 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2990mAh Battery 23% off on Nokia 7.1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics

16MP Front Facing Camera

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3300 MAh Battery 10 % off on Nokia 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera

13MP Front Facing Camera

Quick Charge 3.0

Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio

3090 MAh Battery 22% off on Nokia 3.1 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

13MP+5MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera

15.24 centimeters (6-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with 1.5GHz Mediatek MT6762 octa core processor

3500mAH lithium-ion battery