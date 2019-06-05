Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Sale In India – Get Discounts Up To Rs. 13,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Last month, at its annual developer conference I/O 2019 the tech giant Google officially unveiled the affordable Pixel 3a series. The company announced the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL as its premium-mid range offerings. Both the smartphones feature a single primary rear camera but can capture some high-resolution images.

With the launch of the Pixel 3a duo, Google has started its innings in the mid-range segment. The new series was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 39,999 in India and have already been made available for sale in the country. Now, both the devices can be grabbed at a discounted price online.

Google Pixel 3a And Pixel 3a XL New Discount Offers:

The Google Pixel 3a was announced with an original price label of Rs 39,999 in the Indian market. Now, the device can be purchased with a discount on Flipkart.

The discount will be given to the users making a purchase via HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. The company is offering a discount of 10 percent, following which, the Pixel 3a can be purchased for Rs 35,999.

The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 and is also receiving a 10 percent discount via HDFC Bank cards. The device can be purchased for 40,999 from Flipkart after the discount. This means users will get around Rs 4,000 discount using the HDFC Bank cards on both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.

There are also some exchange offers which users can avail on both smartphones. Upon exchanging the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone, a discount of approx Rs.13,000 will be offered on the Pixel 3a. This further lowers the price of the device to Rs 27,999.

Notably, the HDFC instant cashback is also valid on this exchange offer. This means the device can be grabbed for as low as Rs 24,389. Similarly, the Pixel 3a XL can be purchased for as low as Rs 28,999 via exchange and HDFC Bank offers together.

Our Thoughts On The Pixel 3a Duo:

The Pixel 3a duo is backed by a mid-range Snapdragon 670 processor and offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Both the devices come with the latest Android Pie OS with sock UI experience.

The display on both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL delivers high-resolution FHD+ output and comes with Dragontrail glass protection on top. Both the devices feature a USB Type-C port and the battery supports 18W fast charging.

The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are decent mid-range offering by the company. However, the recently launched OnePlus 7 lineup gives a major competition to the Pixel 3a duo. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro offer better specifications at an approx same price tag. But, it's the timely software updates which give the Pixel 3a duo a slight upper hand over the OnePlus 7 lineup.