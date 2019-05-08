Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations live on Flipkart, price starts at Rs 39,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Pixel 3a XL has been priced at Rs 44,999 in India, the standard Pixel 3a comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999

Google finally unveiled its affordable Pixel lineup yesterday at its annual developer conference I/0 2019. The tech giant has introduced the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL along with Android Q and some other products. The Pixel 3a duo is Google's shot against in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. Ahead of its official launch, the leaks and rumors suggested that the Pixel 3a lineup will be made available via Flipkart in India. Now both the devices are up for pre-registration in the country.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL pre-registration details and pricing:

The Google Pixel 3a pre-orders have gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The registrations have started at 10:00 AM. While the bigger Pixel 3a XL has been priced at Rs 44,999 in India, the standard Pixel 3a comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999. Interested users can head to Flipkart and pre-book the Pixel 3a or the Pixel 3a XL smartphone today.

Both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will be available for purchase starting May 15. As for the sale offers, the consumers buying the latest Pixel devices will get a free YouTube Premium subscription for three months. Buyers can also avail EMI and exchange offers on the purchase of the device.

Google Pixel 3a duo specifications:

Starting with the display the Pixel 3a XL comes with a bigger display panel as compared to the Pixel 3a. While the Pixel 3a XL sports a 6.0-inch display panel, the Pixel 3a comes with a 5.8-inch display. The display on both devices supports FHD+ resolution and a notch less design.

For imaging, both the devices pack the same hardware. There is a single 12MP (f/1.8) primary camera at the rear panel. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. A Snapdragon 670 processor powers the smartphones paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The devices run on Android Pie OS. The Google Pixel 3a makes use of a small 3,000mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 3a XL is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. Both the devices support 18W fast charging.