Google unveils Pixel 3a XL with flagship camera and Snapdragon 670 CPU at Rs. 44,999 News oi-Rohit Arora Google unveiled the highly anticipated Pixel 3a XL at Google I/O 2019.

The highly anticipated affordable Pixel smartphones are finally here. Google used the I/O 2019 stage to unveil the new affordable Pixel 3a series handsets which derive their DNA from the 2018's flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The new Pixel smartphones look exactly the same from outside but a lot has changed from the inside. The new 'Made by Google' smartphones are targeted at upper mid-range Android market.

The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the Pixel 3a XL will cost Rs. 44,999 in the Indian market. This is considerably lower and almost half of the launch prices of the Pixel 3 XL series handsets, when the devices were first launched in October 2018 in India.

Google Pixel 3a XL Specifications



Starting with the design, Google Pixel 3a XL is made out of polycarbonate and looks exactly like the premium Pixel 3 XL. The smartphone sports a 6-inch FHD+ display offering a resolution of 2160 x 1080p pixels. The company has used the high-quality OLED panel, which means the display is unaffected by the price reduction. The OLED screen offers a pixel density of 402ppi and an aspect ratio of 18:9, which in 2019 seems pretty dated. Like the premium Pixel phones, the screen on Pixel 3a XL also offers Always-on Display and Now Playing features.

12.2MP single-lens rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera



Coming onto the camera, the Pixel 3a XL once again retains the key selling point, i.e. the 12.2MP single-lens rear camera setup. The camera works on the Sony IMX363 sensor, which was offered with the Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3a XL's camera uses the f/1.8 aperture and offers Optical + electronic image stabilization. The single-lens camera works on 1/2.55" Sensor Size with 1.4μm pixel width and offers 76° field of view. The camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps, 60fps, 120fps, 720p videos at 30fps, 60fps, 240fps and 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, Pixel 3a XL uses an 8MP fixed-focus sensor with 84 degree field-of-view.

Snapdragon 670 + 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage



Notably, the underlying chipset is the key differentiating feature between the premium and new affordable Pixel phones. In place of Snapdragon 845 that powered the premium Pixel 3XL, the new Pixel 3a XL is backed by Snapdragon 670 chipset. The 6th gen. Snapdragon CPU powering the Pixel 3a XL is aided by 4GB RAM and Adreno 615 GPU. The phone also gets Google's Titan M Security module. Pixel 3a XL will have 64GB built-in storage. Google Pixel 3a XL is powered by a decently sized 3,700 mAh battery unit.

Android 9.0 Pie and Dual-stereo speakers



As far as software is concerned, Pixel 3a XL runs the stock Android 9.0 Pie. Google promises to offer 3-years of OS and security updates on Pixel devices. The smartphone comes with unlimited storage for high-definition pictures on Google Photos. Google has also offered dual stereo speakers on Pixel 3a XL.

For connectivity, the Pixel 3a XL features a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, single Nano SIM card slot, e-SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE with AptX HD support, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS and NFC. Starting today, eSIM on Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be supported on Airtel and Reliance Jio, and are also available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google will ship the Pixel 3a XL with 18W USB-C power adapter, USB Type-C to Type-A adaptor and newly designed Pixel Type-C in-earphones.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available on Flipkart.com. Interested buyers can register on the site starting 8th May 2019. The new phones will be available for purchase on 15th May 2019. Both the smartphones will offer 3 months of YouTube Music Premium subscription at free of cost.