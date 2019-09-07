ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing Reveals 4GB RAM: Likely To Be Fake

    By
    |

    Google recently released its latest mobile OS - Android 10 for all three generations of Pixel smartphones. A couple of smartphone makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus have already started rolling out the update to some of its devices. Google has been teasing the launch of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL with triple camera setup for quite some time now.

    Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing Reveals 4GB RAM: Likely To Be Fake

     

    Now, both smartphones have been spotted on Geekbench, revealing additional information. A few rumors claim that the 4th gen Pixel smartphones will come with at least 6GB RAM, and the Geekbench proves it otherwise. According to the listing, both phones will come with 4GB RAM, at least on the base model.

    Besides, the single-core and multi-core CPU performance of the duo does not match with the contemporaries with the same chipset. Most of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powered smartphones score around 4000 points on single-core CPU performance, whereas, the Pixel 4 series have scored less than 2000 points.

    Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing Reveals 4GB RAM: Likely To Be Fake

    The listing does confirm that both phones offer the latest Android OS. These are expected to be the first set of smartphones to launch with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

    Our Opinion On The Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing

    One of the major pain point on the 3rd gen Pixel smartphones is memory management. Due to limited RAM (4GB) many users have complained about apps not staying in memory. Everyone expected Google to launch the 4th gen Pixel smartphones with at least 6GB RAM. In fact, a few leaks did confirm the same.

     

    Companies like Samsung and OnePlus have launched phones with up to 12GB RAM and Google has settled for just 4GB RAM, which is the same amount of RAM on the first three generations of Pixel smartphones. The company might also launch a high-end variant with 6/8GB RAM with more storage at a slightly higher price tag.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google pixel news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue