Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing Reveals 4GB RAM: Likely To Be Fake News

Google recently released its latest mobile OS - Android 10 for all three generations of Pixel smartphones. A couple of smartphone makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus have already started rolling out the update to some of its devices. Google has been teasing the launch of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL with triple camera setup for quite some time now.

Now, both smartphones have been spotted on Geekbench, revealing additional information. A few rumors claim that the 4th gen Pixel smartphones will come with at least 6GB RAM, and the Geekbench proves it otherwise. According to the listing, both phones will come with 4GB RAM, at least on the base model.

Besides, the single-core and multi-core CPU performance of the duo does not match with the contemporaries with the same chipset. Most of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powered smartphones score around 4000 points on single-core CPU performance, whereas, the Pixel 4 series have scored less than 2000 points.

The listing does confirm that both phones offer the latest Android OS. These are expected to be the first set of smartphones to launch with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Our Opinion On The Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing

One of the major pain point on the 3rd gen Pixel smartphones is memory management. Due to limited RAM (4GB) many users have complained about apps not staying in memory. Everyone expected Google to launch the 4th gen Pixel smartphones with at least 6GB RAM. In fact, a few leaks did confirm the same.

Companies like Samsung and OnePlus have launched phones with up to 12GB RAM and Google has settled for just 4GB RAM, which is the same amount of RAM on the first three generations of Pixel smartphones. The company might also launch a high-end variant with 6/8GB RAM with more storage at a slightly higher price tag.

