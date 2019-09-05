Google Pixel 4's Most Discussed Feature Might Not Come To India News oi-Vivek

Google has officially confirmed some of the upcoming features on its Pixel 4 series. One of the major addition to the next-generation Pixel smartphones is the gesture support using the Soli sensor. A new report now suggests that these gestures might not work on Indian retail units.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were recently spotted on FCC. The listing confirmed that these smartphones will emit 60Hz signals, which is most likely to be used by the Soli sensor. The sensor will be placed on the top bezel of the smartphone to offers functionalities like skipping songs, changing volume, muting a call by waving a hand over the screen.

The company has already confirmed that the Soli sensor-based features will not be available in Japan, whereas, the feature will work in countries like the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and some of the Europian countries.

Since India is on either list, the feature might get disabled in Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones sold in India due to regulatory standards. However, one can always get a unit from other markets and use it to its full potential.

Google Pixel 4 Features

The Google Pixel 4 is expected to come with a unique display design with a bezel-less bottom frame and a thick bezel on the top to house various sensors like the Soli. This will also be the first smartphone from the company with a triple-camera setup, where, the device is expected to feature a dedicated telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Our Opinion On The Google Pixel 4 Series

Google has shown the world that software can make a huge difference when it comes to smartphone photography. The Pixel 3 is one of the best camera smartphones of 2018. With multiple camera-setup, the company is expected to take smartphone photography to the next level.

Via

Best Mobiles in India