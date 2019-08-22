Google Pixel 4 Design Revealed In Concept Video News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are in the third quarter of the year, the upcoming flagship smartphones are hitting the rumor mills almost each day. Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are all set to go on sale soon and the launch date of the Apple iPhone 11 has been confirmed. Besides this, we know that Google, OnePlus, Huawei and other brands are working on their next big devices.

After having launched the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL, Google is working on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. The latest leak reveals the complete design of the Google Pixel 4. We have already come across the leaked renders of thee upcoming flagship smartphones. Now, the Pixel 4, which is likely to be unveiled in October has been leaked in a video by graphic designer Waqar Khan.

Google Pixel 4 Video

The video shows that the Google Pixel 4 has a similar design as what we have seen in rumors and leaks earlier. Apart from the design, it also reveals a few expected specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and an improved display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 4 appears to have a noticeable bezel at the top. It also shows another feature alrfeady confirmed by the company - Soli radar chip for Motion Gestures and Face Unlock. The video shows that the Pixel 4 could be launched in three colors - Black, Pink, and White. Each of these color options seem to have a different colored power button as seen in the previous generation models.

Moving on to the rear, the video shows the highly-rumored square camera module at the rear with two sensors. The rear of the upcoming Google smartphone shows that there is no physical fingerprint sensor on the device, which makes us believe that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are claims that Google might opt for an under-display option with the new device.

What We Think

Though this Google Pixel 4 video shows the alleged design of the smartphone, we cannot take this as the final one. It is from a graphic designer and not an official one, so we need to wait for more details to be revealed by the company.

Best Mobiles in India