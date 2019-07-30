Google Pixel 4 Powered By Soli Sensor To Offer Face Unlock & Motion Sensing News oi-Vivek

Google has released the second teaser for the Pixel 4 series of smartphones. This time, the company is teasing a new feature, that might change the way we unlock and use the smartphone.

Google developed a technology called Advanced Technology and Projects or ATAP in 2015, which is a motion sensor technology (Project Soli). This technology combined with IR camera can also be used for face unlock.

What Is Project Soli Sensor?

Project Soli sensor uses radar-based gesture control technology. Using this tech, the smartphone can unlock automatically whenever you pick the smartphone, even without pressing a button. Google has been testing this feature with employees to make it a foolproof technology. Face unlock also works in every orientation, even when the phone is upside down.

Similarly, all the data that is required for the face unlock will be stored inside the phone securely using Titan M chipset. The company also claims that all the processing from the soli sensor will happen on the device, and non of the data will be leaving the phone what so ever.

Just like the Apple iPhone X, the Google Pixel 4 might not feature a fingerprint sensor and is expected to bet big on the face unlock powered by Soli sensor and IR sensors. Along with the face unlock, the smartphone also offers motion sense features, where, one can control music playback, alarm, phone calls by just waving the hand over the phone.

However, the new Motion sense, and face unlock technology will only be available in select markets, as the company has to obtain legal authorization to sell devices with this technology.

Our Opinion About The Google Pixel 4

Looking at the official statement from Google, it looks like the Google Pixel 4 will have the most secure face unlock on an Android device, which will be on-par with the iPhone X series of smartphones.

