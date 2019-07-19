Google To Boost Pixel 4 Smartphone Series With 6GB Of RAM News oi-Vivek

When many of the flagship smartphones in 2019 offer up to 12GB RAM, Google is still stuck at 4GB RAM for its Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The 3rd-gen Pixel smartphones are known for their camera capabilities. The same phones have received some amount of backlash as well due to the low amount of RAM, resulting in poor memory management.

Well, this might change soon, as a new report from BGR suggests that the upcoming Pixel smartphones (Pixel 4 and Pixel XL) will come equipped with 6 GB of RAM, offering better memory management, compared to the current generation Pixel smartphones.

To bring this situation into a context, the OnePlus 3, which was launched in 2016 came with 6GB RAM. And, Google has finally understood the requirement of high-amount of RAM in 2019.

Google Pixel 4 Expected Specifications

As the company has officially teased, the Google Pixel 4 will be the first Pixel device to feature a dual primary camera setup. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

For display, the company is likely to offer a 2K or QHD+ resolution AMOLED screen with no-notch design. Instead, the device will have a prominent amount of chin at the top to house necessary sensors, which is another aspect the Pixel devices need to work on.

Just like the previous generation, the 4th gen Pixel devices will support fast charging and wireless charging as well. As per the tradition, the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL will be the first set of smartphones to run on Android Q OS.

Our Opinion On the Google Pixel 4 Series

Though Google is late to the party, it looks like the company has finally decided to offer 6GB RAM, that is likely to improve the overall smartphone usage experience on the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. This is a welcomed move from Google, however, this will also make the next-generation Pixel smartphones costlier than the current generation.

