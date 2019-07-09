Google Pixel 4 XL Renders Leak – Notch-Less Display, Triple Rear Cameras And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in May, Google announced two smartphones - Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL. Soon after the launch of these devices, reports regarding the next-generation models - Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have started hitting the web. It is believed that these will be more premium models that will be launched later this year.

While there is no clarity regarding when exactly these smartphones will be unveiled, a set of CAD renders and a 360-degree video of the upgraded model - Google Pixel 4 XL has been revealed by the tipster @OnLeaks in association with PriceBaba. Though it is not official, it gives us a look at how the smartphone's design might be.

Google Pixel 4 XL Renders

As per the leaked renders of the upcoming Google smartphone, there will be a notch-less display unlike its predecessor. But Google appears to have switched back to the dated design with thick bezels surrounding the screen. The Pixel smartphone appears to have a noticeable top bezel, which appears to be relatively thicker than the one at the bottom.

It looks like there will be a 6.25-inch display with a tall aspect ratio. The top bezel appears to house dual sensors as seen in the yesteryear models. There is a speculation that the primary lens might be a wide-angle lens with support for group selfies. We can also expect support for a facial recognition feature like Face ID.

Moving on to the rear, the Google Pixel 4 XL is likely to be the first one from the company to feature triple rear cameras. The renders show a square-shaped camera module as speculated and the third sensor appears to be positioned opposite to the LED flash while the other two sensors are placed horizontally. These sensors are believed to be a regular lens, a telephoto lens and a 3D ToF or ultra wide-angle lens.

On the other hand, the Pixel 4 being a downgraded variant is likely to feature a dual cameras at its rear with a telephoto lens as seen in the Pixel 4 XL of 16MP resolution in addition to a standard lens.

Other aspects that are evident from these renders include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a glass back hinting at wireless charging support and a USB Type-C port.

Our Take On Google Pixel 4 XL

Well, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are believed to be launched with high-end features and specifications as these are flagship models that will compete against other smartphone biggies of the year. We can expect them to make use of a Snapdragon 855 SoC, Android Q out-of-the-box and more. We need to wait for more information from the company regarding these smartphones.

