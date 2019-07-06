ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4 To Feature A 16 MP Telephoto Lens: Reports

    By
    |

    Google has officially confirmed that the Google Pixel 4 will be the first smartphone from the Pixel lineup to feature a primary dual camera setup. Now, the source code of the Google Pixel 3 camera app has revealed that the smartphone will feature a 16 MP telephoto lens to offer optical zoom.

    The source code about the Google Pixel Camera app also revealed that the front-facing camera will feature an IR sensor, which will assist the smartphone with Facebook, similar to the one seen on the Poco F1.

    What Do We Know About The Google Pixel 4?

    Google Pixel 4 is probably the first smartphone in the world to launch with Android Q OS. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is most likely to power the Pixel 4 with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Just like the Google Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 4 is expected to come with a dual front-facing camera setup with a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens. For the primary camera, the smartphone will use a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera and a 16 MP telephoto lens.

    In terms of design and aesthetics, the Google Pixel 4 looks a lot different from the earlier Pixel smartphones, thanks to a new design tone. The device houses a rectangular camera cutout at the back with a dual camera setup and an LED flash unit.

    Just like the Pixel 3 series of smartphone, the Google Pixel 4 will support for wireless charging and is expected to support dual network, one via a normal SIM card, and one via an e-SIM card.

    What Do We Think About The Google Pixel 4?

    Google Pixel 4 is shaping up to be a great smartphone, especially in the camera department. With just a single camera, Google showcased who is boss when it comes to smartphone photography, and Google Pixel 4 is expected to take it to the next level.

     

    Considering the hardware improvements on the Google Pixel 4 over the Google Pixel 3, the Google Pixel 4 is most likely to cost more than the previous generation Pixel smartphones.

    Source

    google google pixel news smartphones
    Saturday, July 6, 2019, 7:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
