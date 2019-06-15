Google Pixel 4 Live Image Leaks – Square Camera Module And Fabric Case Seen News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are in the end of the second quarter of the year and it is time for rumors and speculations regarding the next-generation flagship models slated to be unveiled in the coming months. Talking about the smartphone launches to happen in the second half, how can we ignore the Google Pixel devices.

Recently, Google unveiled the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at relatively affordable price points. And, it is gearing up to launch the Pixel 4 with advanced specifications later this year. Earlier this week, we came across a leaked render of this smartphone showing what we can expect from it in terms of design. Now, the live images of the upcoming Pixel smartphone have hit the web revealing a few design elements.

Google Pixel 4 Live Images Leak

The alleged Google Pixel 4 live images revealed by 9to5Google show the back of the smartphone with a square-shaped camera module. We have already seen leaks and speculations regarding such a unique camera module to be used by the next-generation iPhones. One of the images also shows a noise-canceling microphone at the top of the device, which could be a secondary mic.

And, there appears to be fabric-like rear finish on the smartphone. This is not surprising as the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and newly launched Pixel 3a have an official fabric phone case. As per the report, these images were spotted in London and the tipster to have shared the same has claimed that the Pixel 4 has a forehead, which means a wide display notch housing the two cameras.

What To Expect From Google Pixel 4?

The Google Pixel 4 is likely to be launched with the most powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC and run Android Q, the latest version of the OS. The processor is likely to be paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Given that it could be a rival to the other flagship biggies such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, OnePlus 7 Pro, upcoming Apple iPhones and more, what else do you expect from this smartphone? Do let is know your thoughts from below.