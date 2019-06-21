Just In
Google Pixel 4 Latest Leaks Suggests New Color Options With Dual Camera Setup
Google recently confirmed that the company is working on the Google Pixel 4, which will be the first smartphone from the Pixel series of smartphones with the dual camera setup. Now, a new leak on the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones confirms some of the additional features of the smartphone.
The latest leak of the Pixel 4 is in-line with the official teaser image of the Pixel 4 smartphone shared by Google. The new render suggests that the Pixel 4 smartphone will not have a physical fingerprint sensor, and the device also has a colorful power button, similar to the Pixel 3 series of smartphones.
The leak also suggests that the smartphone will be available in at least three colors, including Mist Green, White, and Black colors. The Pixel 4 is also expected to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Bezel-Less Display Design
Google Pixel 4 is speculated to offer chin-less display design, similar to the Sony Xperia 1 with no chin on the bottom and a bezel at the top, which house the front-facing camera, and other important sensors.
Another leak about the Pixel 4 did suggest that the smartphone will feature a punch hole display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The standard Google Pixel 4 is expected to have a punch hole cutout, whereas, the Google Pixel 4 XL is most likely to have a pill-shaped display cutout.
What Do We Think About The Pixel 4 Leak?
There is no doubt in the fact that the Google Pixel 4 will have a dual camera setup (Google has officially confirmed). However, the latest leak about the display of the Google Pixel 4 is not matching with the previous display design, which suggested a punch hole display design. In both cases, the display on the Pixel 4 will be significantly bigger than the display found on the Pixel 3 series of smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Google Pixel 4 series of smartphones.
