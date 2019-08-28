Google Pixel 4 New Leak Hints At Glossy Back And Dual Camera Setup News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google is currently working on its new flagship smartphone -- the Pixel 4. And, now the brand has teased a couple of images of the new phone, which suggest that it will have a glossy back along and a dual rear camera setup.According To Surfaced Images

Google Pixel 4 can be seen in one of the images with a bottom bezel slightly bigger than other phones. At the front, the device houses a notch. It is mounted with a greyish-white power button. And, it is likely to come with Android 10 OS. The image further shows the handset with fun-oriented wallpaper and gesture navigation.

Expected Specifications Of Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with a 6GB RAM and 64GB default storage. The handset is tipped to arrive with a triple rear camera setup of a 12MP + 16MP + 5MP. And, it would have an 8MP + 5MP setup at the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is believed to ship with a 2,800 mAh battery, with both wireless and fast charging support. The handset would arrive in the Indian market in black and gold colors. It is expected to price at Rs. 72,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant.

Previous Pixel Series Phones

To recall, the Pixel 3 was launched with a 5.5-inch full-HD+ flexible OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB RAM, and a 64/128GB internal storage. It has a single rear and a dual front camera setup. It packs a USB Type-C 18W power adapter, 18W fast charging support, and Qi wireless charging support. And, it runs Android 9 Pie.

The Pixel 3 is available at Rs. 71,000 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, while its price for 4GB RAM/128GB ROM starts at Rs. 80,000.

Whereas, the Pixel 3 XL comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. It has the same hardware components as that of the Pixel 3. The handset is priced at Rs. 83,000 for the base variant, and its higher storage variant can be obtained at Rs. 92,000.

(Source)

