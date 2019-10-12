Google Pixel 4 Official Renders And Promo Images Surface Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the end of this year, almost all the major flagship launches for the year are over. The one notable launch that is awaited is the Google Pixel 4. Since last month, leaks regarding the Google flagship have surged in number as this is the only one awaiting its announcement. Well, at the Made by Google 2019 slated for October 15, the flagship smartphone will be unveiled.

While we are just a few days ahead of the launch of this smartphone, the official render of the same has been leaked. The first official Pixel 4 render comes from the Twitter handle of the infamous tipster Evan Blass. The official-looking Pixel 4 reveals the hardware, design and color options.

Official Google Pixel 4 Renders Leak

The Google Pixel 4 high-resolution renders show a design that is similar to what we have seen in the Pixel 4 XL leak earlier. What's interesting is that the Pixel 4 render leak shows the wallpaper with the artistic rendition of a number. It shows P and 4 in an abstract way. Moreover, the wallpaper shows the iconic Google colors as well with dark blue and a style matching the promo video and banner leaked previously.

Otherwise, the Pixel Launcher with the weather, date and day widget at the top is the same and there are Google Apps such as Gmail, Photos, Maps, Chrome and YouTube in the dock.

Expected Pixel 4 Color Options

When it comes to the color options, the Just Black color option with a white lock button at the right is seen. Later, the tipster leaked the Clearly White color option of the Pixel 4 XL with an orange power button and a pristine white glass panel. The screen corners appear to be curved and there is a minimal bezel at the bottom.

5000x5000 Pixel 4 XL back pic.twitter.com/RICZMXQmX8 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 11, 2019

Besides these, another Twitter user Max Weinback also shared the renders of the Just Black Pixel 4 at an angle and the Clearly White model's rear. These renders as seen above shows that there is a thin camera bump as compared to the previous generation models and a new Google Assistant on board.

Best Mobiles in India