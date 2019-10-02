Just In
Google Pixel 4 Official Renders Reveals iPhone 11-Like Rear Camera Setup
Google is gearing up to launch the next-generation Pixel lineup - the Pixel 4 this month. The fourth-generation Pixel series is said to be introduced with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. Both the smartphones have been spotted online via leaks consistently in the past few weeks. Now, the official press renders of the Pixel 4 series have made it to the web. Details as follows:
Pixel 4, 4 XL Official Renders
The renders of the device have been tipped by the known leakster, Evan Blass. Going by the latest leak, the Pixel 4 series is not going to offer anything exceptional in terms of design. Rather, it will offer a basic design with a slimmer profile and narrow bezels.
Notably, the bezels are thin on three sides (including the chin), but the top is thick, primarily to accommodate the new Project Soli radar. This sensor works as a Motion Sense gesture recognition system.
Besides the Project Soli sensor, the top bezel will also house the selfie camera along with an earpiece. The image shared shows the Pixel series flaunting a new wallpaper with the number '4' and the letter 'P' written in five different shades.
The image also suggests the power key and volume rockers placed on the right edge, while the SIM tray will be placed at the bottom. The leaked render also reveals the rear panel of the Pixel 4, which looks quite similar to the iPhone 11 Pro.
Google has added an extra sensor this time and the setup is aligned in a square pattern along with an LED flash. The device is likely to come with a matte finish as opposed to the gradient panels common nowadays. The 'G' logo is seen inscribed at the bottom of the rear panel.
Google Pixel 4 Launch And Expected Specifications
Google is said to launch the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL on October 15, 2019, in New York. The search giant might launch the device in three different colors - "Clearly White", "Just Black", and "Oh So Orange".
As for the specifications, the Pixel 4 is said to come with a 5.7-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 4 XL with a 6.3-inch panel. Both will support 90Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones might be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM. They both will be launched with Android 10 OS. For optics, there could be a 12MP primary sensor and a 16MP telephoto sensor.
