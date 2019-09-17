Google Pixel 4 Slated To Launch On October 15; 90Hz Display, SD 855 Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has sent out media invites for its upcoming event on October 15 in New York City. Although the invite doesn't say what will be announced, the earlier rumors of Google launching Pixel 4 can be linked. The exact location of the event hasn't been disclosed, but the invite says the show begins at 10 AM ET.

The Google event is also believed to be live-streamed on YouTube. Speculations suggest that Google might launch other smart hardware in addition to the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. If the rumors are to be believed, Google will release the successor to the Google Home Mini which might be launched as the Nest Mini.

Google Pixel 4 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019. Rumors surrounding the Pixel lineup suggest that the smartphones will have 90Hz AMOLED displays, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. Further speculations reveal that the Snapdragon 855 chipset will power the smartphones and the Pixel 4 XL will have a 3,700 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 will carry a 2,800 mAh battery.

Google Pixel Is Better Than Apple iPhone?

The Pixel lineup has earned a name for its camera performance. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to carry a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary rear camera and a telephoto lens. The Pixel's camera performance has also earned a competition with the iPhone series and the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup. In fact, a tweet by Anand Mahindra claiming his Pixel clicks sharper pictures than his iPhone X has gone viral.

Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better? pic.twitter.com/WMPhGGlNRl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2019

Google Pixel 4 series is also believed to have an advanced face unlock option, Google's answers to Apple's FaceID. The smartphone is also expected to have a Soli-radar chip for hands-free gesture control and will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phones will be available in black, white, and coral/orange colors, speculations reveal. We'll know more at the upcoming event, so keep watching this space.

Best Mobiles in India