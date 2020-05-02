ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Pixel 4a Camera Shots Released, Compared With Redmi Note 7

    By
    |

    Google is gearing up for its next flagship smartphone -- the Google Pixel 4a. Multiple reports have confirmed that the Google Pixel 4a will launch on May 22. However, ahead of the smartphone launch, a couple of sample photos shot on the smartphone were released. The photo samples were further compared with the Redmi Note 7.

    Google Pixel 4a Camera Shots Released, Compared With Redmi Note 7

     

    Google Pixel 4a Samples Compared

    The samples were put up on Twitter by Julio Lusson, who has also shared the video review of the Pixel 4a on YouTube. The tweet compared two sets of images that were shot on the Google Pixel 4a and the Redmi Note 7. What's interesting is that the photos clicked on the Redmi Note 7 date back to 2018.

    Both the devices have multiple differences, one being an older model and the other yet to officially launch. Also, the Xiaomi-branded Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, while the Google Pixel 4a is speculated to pack the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

    Moving to the camera details, the Redmi Note 7 packs a bigger 48MP main sensor, which the Pixel 4a is said to feature a 12MP sensor. Yet, the samples from the Pixel device have created better samples. If one looks at the clarity, dynamic range, color, and noise levels, again the Pixel 4a samples are much better and refined.

    On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 received positive reviews for its camera performance. Of course, over two years, a lot of technological enhancements for the camera have been developed.

     

    Google Pixel 4a: What To Expect

    As noted, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch in the coming weeks and the first launch is rumored to kickoff in Germany. Reports also note that the device will be announced as an affordable offering and a successor to the Pixel 3a. It is expected to launch starting at somewhere around $399 which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 30,300.

    Unlike the Google Pixel 4, which didn't make it to the Indian market, the Google Pixel 4a is said to be dedicated for markets like India. With a couple of premium features, Pixel 4a is also expected to compete with the newly launch second-generation iPhone SE, which is another mid-range smartphone. However, the success of the Pixel smartphone in India is variable as an iPhone in India is more attractive than other smartphones.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X