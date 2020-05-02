Google Pixel 4a Camera Shots Released, Compared With Redmi Note 7 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is gearing up for its next flagship smartphone -- the Google Pixel 4a. Multiple reports have confirmed that the Google Pixel 4a will launch on May 22. However, ahead of the smartphone launch, a couple of sample photos shot on the smartphone were released. The photo samples were further compared with the Redmi Note 7.

Google Pixel 4a Samples Compared

The samples were put up on Twitter by Julio Lusson, who has also shared the video review of the Pixel 4a on YouTube. The tweet compared two sets of images that were shot on the Google Pixel 4a and the Redmi Note 7. What's interesting is that the photos clicked on the Redmi Note 7 date back to 2018.

Both the devices have multiple differences, one being an older model and the other yet to officially launch. Also, the Xiaomi-branded Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, while the Google Pixel 4a is speculated to pack the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Moving to the camera details, the Redmi Note 7 packs a bigger 48MP main sensor, which the Pixel 4a is said to feature a 12MP sensor. Yet, the samples from the Pixel device have created better samples. If one looks at the clarity, dynamic range, color, and noise levels, again the Pixel 4a samples are much better and refined.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 received positive reviews for its camera performance. Of course, over two years, a lot of technological enhancements for the camera have been developed.

Google Pixel 4a: What To Expect

As noted, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch in the coming weeks and the first launch is rumored to kickoff in Germany. Reports also note that the device will be announced as an affordable offering and a successor to the Pixel 3a. It is expected to launch starting at somewhere around $399 which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 30,300.

Unlike the Google Pixel 4, which didn't make it to the Indian market, the Google Pixel 4a is said to be dedicated for markets like India. With a couple of premium features, Pixel 4a is also expected to compete with the newly launch second-generation iPhone SE, which is another mid-range smartphone. However, the success of the Pixel smartphone in India is variable as an iPhone in India is more attractive than other smartphones.

