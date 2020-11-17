Google Pixel 4a Gets New Barely Blue Color: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google has introduced a new Barely Blue color variant for the Pixel 4a which made its debut globally back in August. The new variant has been launched at $349 which roughly translates to Rs. 25,970 and will be available via Google Store in the US. With this new color, the smartphone is now available in two color shades.

Google Pixel 4a: Features

Starting with the display, the Google Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout design for the camera. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 4a comes with a dual pixel autofocus 12.2MP single rear camera which is housed at the top left corner of the device along with an LED flash. For selfies and videos, it sports an 8MP front-facing camera.

Considering the price, the smartphone lacks several features as it does not support any microSD slot, wireless charging, no official IP rating. However, the best selling point of the handset is its camera features. The rear camera supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 4K video recording, EIS, Portrait mode, and more.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel 4a packs a 3140 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Software-wise it runs Android 11 and it sports a rear-positioned fingerprint reader for security measure. Lastly, the phone measures 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm dimensions and weighs 143g.

Google Pixel 4a Barely Blue Variant In India

The Google Pixel 4a was launched in India in October. The smartphone is selling in the county in a single black color option for Rs. 31,999. As of now, there is no word regarding India's availability of the new variant. We can expect the new variant will come soon in the country as well.

