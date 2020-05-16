Google Pixel 4a New Price Leak; Tipped To Cost Less Than Pixel 3a News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4a is one of the most anticipated launches this year. Its launch is being delayed ever since the Google I/O Developer conference got canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak situation. The internet has been flooded with the Pixel 4a leaks in the past few months and we even have come across its leaked retail box. Its pricing has also been revealed earlier. However, a new leak suggests its price could be lower than the previously suggested one.

Google Pixel 4a New Pricing Details

The Google Pixel 4a might launch with a lower price tag than its predecessor, i.e, the Pixel 3a. A report via 9To5Google suggests that the upcoming Pixel smartphone will cost $349 (approx Rs. 26,481) and will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Notably, the earlier leaks had suggested a price tag of $399 price label.

Besides, the Pixel 4a is not just arriving with a lower price tag but is also packing an extra storage capacity. For reference, the Pixel 3a was announced with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Going by the leaks, the Pixel 4a will be launched on June 3 when the company is expected to introduce the Android 11 Developer preview as well.

In terms of hardware, Google is said to equip the Pixel 4a with a single front and rear camera setup. The primary sensor at the rear will house a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, while for selfies the device will probably use an 8MP camera packed inside a punch-hole. The rear camera is said to feature OIS, EIS, and support for 4K video recording.

The device is said to sport a 5.8-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Powering it will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. As mentioned earlier, it is expected to launch with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It might come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS. Lastly, a 3,800 mAh battery is what expected to power the handset.

