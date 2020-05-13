Google Pixel 4a Launch Delayed Again; Could Arrive On June 3 Alongside Android 11 OS News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4a is the upcoming smartphone by the search giant which has been visiting the leaks factory for a long time now. The device was first expected to debut at Google's I/O Developer Conference, but with the event getting canceled, it later was tipped to arrive on May 22. Well, it seems that the launch of this handset has been delayed once again. Following are the details:

Google Pixel 4a New Launch Date

A report via Vodafone Germany suggests that the Google Pixel 4a is likely to go official in June 2020. The company is already expected to announce the Android 11 Beta version on June 3, so, the Pixel 4a launching on the same date could be a possibility.

Besides, the shipping of this device is said to start from May 5, 2020. However, the company is yet to give an official nod on its arrival which we might see in the coming days.

Google Pixel 4a Price And Specifications

Going by the previous leaks, the Pixel 4a might be announced with a $399 price tag which is somewhere around Rs. 30,000 in Indian currency. It is expected to arrive in black, white, and Coral color options. The smartphone is said to launch with an OLED panel measuring 5.81-inches. The display is said to offer a Full HD+ resolution and sport a punch-hole design.

All the leaks and rumors have suggested that the device will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It is expected to launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage capacity. It remains to be seen if the device debuts with the Android 10 or Android 11 OS.

For photography, Google is expected to stick to the single-rear camera setup for the Pixel 4a as well. The device is speculated to pack a 12.2MP primary sensor at the rear. For selfies, it is said to house an 8MP snapper inside the punch-hole.

The Pixel 4a launch has been delayed for long. And with the countries giving some respite to lockdown situation, Google should confirm its arrival now. While its arrival is tipped for June 3, we are yet to get a confirmation for its launch in India and other markets.

