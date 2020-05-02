Google Pixel 4a With Android 10 OS Visits Geekbench Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google is all set to launch the new affordable Pixel smartphone dubbed Pixel 4a on May 22. The device is said to hit the shelves in Germany and will arrive as a successor to the Pixel 3a. We have come across multiple leaks revealing the design as well as some of its key internal features. Now, ahead of its launch, the device has also stopped by Geekbench confirming the processor and some other details.

As per the Geekbench listing, the device has the Google Sunfish model name and it will boot on Android 10 OS. The processor mentioned on the Geekbench database is a Qualcomm processor with eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. This is said to be the Snapdragon 730G chipset which has been tipped by the previous leaks as well.

The listing also suggests that the device will launch with 6GB RAM configuration, but doesn't give out any detail on the hardware. The only other detail shared by this listing is the benchmark score of the Pixel 4a. The device managed to achieve 2529 points in the single-core and 6366 points in the multi-core benchmark test.

If we talk about the expected hardware, then the Pixel 4a is already confirmed to arrive with a punch-hole display. It is expected to pack an OLED display measuring 5.81-inches. The display is said to deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The device is said to offer a single 12.2MP rear camera which will be housed in a square-module. In a recent leak, the camera samples of this device were compared with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The latter is equipped with a bigger 48MP primary camera sensor, yet the Pixel 4a managed to click better samples.

The selfie department is said to be handled by an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Google is said to pack a Titan-M chip for enhanced security. Speaking of which, the device will sport a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel and also have a Face Unlock feature for security. The Google Pixel 4a has been tipped to launch with a starting price tag of $399 which is approximately Rs. 30,300 in Indian currency.

