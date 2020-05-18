Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5 XL Might Launch Sans Soli Radar Sensor News oi-Vivek

Google introduced a new security feature with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL smartphones powered by the Soli radar sensor. For the same reason, these smartphones were not launched in some markets, including India as the frequency used by the Soli sensor was limited military usage.

According to the latest speculations, the upcoming Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL are likely to ditch the Soli sensor. This means, the upcoming Pixel smartphones might not support 3D face unlock unlike the Pixel 4, and the Pixel 4 XL. This also means the Pixel 5 series of smartphones might launch in India without any licensing troubles.

What To Expect From Google Pixel 5?

Without a 3D face unlock system, the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL are likely to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to most of the Android flagship smartphones. As of now, there is no information if these smartphones will use an optical/ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and these are expected to be the first set of smartphones from Google to support the 5G network. These models will offer at least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. As per the software, these phones will run on Android 11 OS with Pixel experience skin on top.

The Pixel 5 duo might come with a dual-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens. These smartphones are expected to take mobile photography to the next level just their predecessor. Features like IP rating, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6 will also make their way towards the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google.

Without the Soli radar sensor, the overall price of these smartphones might decrease a bit and these devices might cost slightly less than their predecessors. The Pixel 5 might cost around $700, whereas the Pixel 5 XL is likely to cost around $1,000. These phones will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

