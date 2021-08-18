Google Pixel 5a 5G Goes Official: You Might Not Be Able To Buy This One News oi-Vivek

Google recently confirmed the launch of the two flagship Pixel smartphones -- the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Today, the company has now announced yet another Pixel smartphone -- the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which could possibly be the last Pixel smartphone, powered by a Qualcomm processor.

Google Pixel 5a 5G Specifications

The Google Pixel 5a 5G comes with a 6.34-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, which has an octa-core CPU with 2.4GHz and Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with a dual SIM card slot (nano-SIM and an e-SIM slot). The device does support 5G networks on both slots.

Coming to the cameras, which will always be the highlight of the Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 5a 5G has a 12.2MP wide-angle camera and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for FHD video recording. As per the software, the smartphone ships with Android 11 OS and will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 12 and future software updates.

The Google Pixel 5a 5G also has a stereo speaker setup along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is now IP67 certified for water and dust resistance along. The phone is fueled by a 4620mAh battery, which is one of the highest capacity batteries that we have seen on a Pixel smartphone. On top of that, the device also supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port and does not support wireless charging.

Google Pixel 5a 5G Pricing And Availability

The Google Pixel 5a 5G will be available in the US and Japan for $449 (~ Rs. 33,000) from 26th August. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Google Pixel 5a 5G In India. This means the smartphone is highly unlikely to go on sale in India like most of the Pixel smartphones announced in the last few years.

Though the smartphone is almost similar to the Google Pixel 4a 5G, it does have a slightly larger battery and a large screen. Overall, the Pixel 5a 5G does sound like a great mid-tier smartphone for smartphone photography enthusiasts.

